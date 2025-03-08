Ric Flair Reveals Surprising Pick Between Lakers, Celtics in Long Rivalry
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will face off today, Saturday, March 8, in a matchup that promises to be thrilling, featuring some of the NBA’s best talent.
Both teams are currently sitting in second place in their respective conferences, with the Lakers in the West and the Celtics in the East. This marks a rare moment when both teams, storied franchises with deep histories, find themselves in such high standing at the same time, adding extra intrigue to this showdown.
The Lakers have been on fire since making a blockbuster trade that saw Luka Doncic join the team and Anthony Davis head to the Dallas Mavericks. The acquisition of Doncic has paid off in immediate dividends.
The young superstar has already made his mark in Lakers history, becoming the fifth player ever to record back-to-back games with 30+ points and 10+ assists.
The pairing of Doncic with James has proven to be a dynamic force, with both players showing chemistry on the court that has lifted the Lakers to new heights. James and Doncic have quickly become one of the most exciting duos in the NBA, and their combined abilities make the Lakers a formidable opponent for any team.
On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have been a model of consistency all season.
One of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league, the Celtics boast standout players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.
This group has come together seamlessly, and their all-around strength makes them one of the top contenders in the league. The Celtics have been dominant both offensively and defensively, showcasing the balance and versatility that have been the hallmark of their success.
Today will mark the first time Boston faces the revamped Lakers, making this matchup all the more intriguing.
With the possibility of this game being a preview of the NBA Finals, fans across the league are buzzing with excitement.
The long-standing rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics adds to the anticipation, and the social media buzz surrounding the game is palpable.
One of the most passionate posts came from WWE legend Ric Flair, who made his allegiance clear with a post on X.
“Laker Born, Laker Bred, Always Going To Die Laker Dead! LBJ @KingJames, You Are The Man! And @luka7doncic, You Aren’t Far Behind! Go @Lakers! Beat The @celtics! LFG! WOOOOO!”
With both teams at the top of their games and a history of Finals battles between them, tonight’s matchup is sure to be a must-watch event.
Whether you're a Lakers or Celtics fan, or just a fan of great basketball, this game promises to deliver excitement.
