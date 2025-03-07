Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Knicks? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the New York Knicks tonight for the second time this season. Los Angeles took the first matchup between the two sides, in a game that precluded the trade of star point guard Luka Doncic to the Lakers.
Doncic will take on the Knicks as a member of Los Angeles for the first time but there is some concern about his status entering the game. The guard was listed as probable on the injury report entering this game but will play in this contest
The star guard has completely changed everything for the Lakers since his arrival. Los Angeles has looked almost unstoppable on offense at times as opponents have to deal with both him and co-star LeBron James.
The other role players on the Lakers have also stepped up their games to help benefit this roster. Players such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have given the Lakers major minutes and they've produced very well in them.
Hachimura has been ruled out for this game against the Knicks as he continues to recover from an injury that he suffered recently. Reaves also suffered an injury recently and has missed the last few games because of it.
But this game against the Knicks could be a potential NBA Finals matchup as both sides are within the top three of their respective conferences. Los Angeles currently owns the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, holding a record of 39-21 for the year.
The Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games overall entering this game with New York. The team also will be looking to grab their eighth win in a row in this contest.
As for the Knicks, they own a record of 40-21 for the season. New York is slotted in the No. 3 spot within the Eastern Conference standings entering this game.
New York has won six of their past 10 games overall and they come in having lost the last time out. This Knicks team will be determined to get some revenge on the Lakers and make a statement about their placement among the elite teams across the NBA this season.
