Lakers' JJ Redick Talks Controversial and Historic Game 4 Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a heartbreaking game on Sunday, falling short in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss saw the Lakers go down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series with Minnesota, putting them on the brink of elimination.
During the game, one of the more heavily talked about moments came from the second half when Lakers head coach JJ Redick decided to play an entire lineup for the full half. It was a strange decision, and one that was criticized following the loss.
Redick talked about his decision after the game. The rookie head coach took a chance on this decision, and it ended up backfiring on him in the end.
“No, it wasn’t planned but we just made the decision at halftime… We certainly played well enough to win and we gave the effort to win and…it’s not a planned thing to play five guys an entire second half. We asked them at the beginning of the fourth quarter, told them we had two extra timeouts, if you need a sub let us know. Those guys gave a lot.”
Los Angeles fell just short of tying the series, but it was more about what they didn't do than what the Timberwolves did. The Lakers led for the majority of the game, but they let go of the rope toward the end of the contest.
Minnesota took full advantage, and now is one win away from the next round.
Now the Lakers face the reality that the season could end much sooner than many expected. If the team can't figure out a way to deal with the Timberwolves' length, the end could be coming on Wednesday in Game 5.
But if this team can get back to the basics, they may be able to stave off elimiantion to force this series back to Minnesota for a Game 6. It won't be easy whatsoever, but this Lakers team is a confident group who believes they can still win the series.
