Lakers HC JJ Redick Blasts Referees Following Brutal Game 4 Loss
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick made it clear he was unhappy with the officiating in Game 4. Following a tough loss that put his team down 3-1 in the series, Redick didn’t hold back in voicing his frustration during his postgame remarks.
He specifically called out the referees for a crucial non-call on his star player, Luka Doncic, during the fourth quarter.
"Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We should have been at the free throw line. He got fouled," said Redick.
Redick is referring to the play when Doncic was bringing up the ball and got tripped by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels by halfcourt in the fourth quarter. The Lakers got a timeout, but the team was clearly upset by the referee's non-call.
Here's a look at the play Redick was referring to.
While that non-call certainly didn’t help L.A.'s cause, the bigger issue was their lack of execution on both ends of the floor during the fourth quarter. The Lakers entered the final period with a 10-point lead but let it slip away, allowing the Timberwolves to pour in 32 points over the last 12 minutes and outscore them by 13 to seal the deal.
Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards had one of his better games of the series, scoring 43 points on an efficient 12-of-23 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, six assists, and one block in 44 minutes of action. The Timberwolves needed every single one of those points, and his six to start the fourth quarter from beyond the arc was huge for the team.
The Lakers will now need a miracle. They are again on the brink of elimination in the first round, and the only game guaranteed for them is Game 5 on Wednesday in front of their home fans.
Redick’s squad has been outworked for long stretches of the series, which is a major reason they find themselves trailing. The Timberwolves have clearly been the more physical team, and it’s something the Lakers have struggled to match.
Minnesota is imposing its will on Los Angeles, and the Lakers simply don’t have the personnel to counter it. Their lack of size, a concern coming into the series, is proving to be a major factor in why they are staring down the possibility of another early playoff exit for the second straight year.
