Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Draws Major Reactions From Fans After Game 3 Defeat
The Los Angeles Lakers endured a tough setback on Friday night, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first-round series.
L.A. struggled to find its rhythm on both ends of the floor, and the stomach bug surrounding Luka Doncic certainly didn’t help their cause.
Now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Lakers face a must-win Game 4 if they hope to keep their postseason dreams alive. At one point, it felt like they were poised to steal Game 3, but the late-game brilliance of Anthony Edwards ultimately proved too much, with L.A.’s offense collapsing when it mattered most.
While there were plenty of factors that went against the Lakers, one notable performance — depending on who you ask — came from forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
In his 13 minutes on the floor, Vanderbilt contributed three points, five rebounds, and a block and posted a +5 in the plus/minus column.
Though his value isn’t always captured on the stat sheet, Vanderbilt’s energy and defensive presence were critical in keeping the game competitive.
His defensive instincts shined through with timely blocks and disruptive plays, making things difficult for Minnesota’s offense.
Still, in the broader context of the game, Vanderbilt’s contributions weren’t enough to shift the momentum in L.A.’s favor.
After the final buzzer and during the game, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Vanderbilt’s performance — and the reactions were definitely mixed.
While Vanderbilt had some bright spots in the match, there were certain moments when he hurt the team more than he helped.
Defense has always been Vanderbilt’s calling card, but his limitations in other areas of the game can sometimes be a liability for the Lakers. His lack of offensive prowess often forces L.A. to essentially play four-on-five on that end of the floor, disrupting their spacing and flow.
While Vanderbilt’s rebounding is certainly a valuable asset, there are stretches where it simply isn’t enough to make up for the other shortcomings.
Functioning more like a big man for the Lakers, Vanderbilt’s size and length are helpful.
Still, when going up against a Timberwolves squad featuring three players 6-foot-9 or taller, it’s a tall order for Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura to hold their own inside consistently.
The Lakers' lack of center depth could be their downfall, and this series is proving that.
