Lakers' JJ Redick Ties Pat Riley Feat With Historic First Season
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick finds himself uniquely positioned to enjoy one of the better debut seasons for an L.A. coach in a good long while.
On Friday, Los Angeles clinched its 50th win of the 2024-25 regular season in beating the Houston Rockets' scrubs, 140-109. The Lakers also earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
To be fair, the Rockets weren't exactly trying.
Having already secured the West's No. 2 seed, Houston opted to rest All-Star center Alperen Sengun (personal reasons), one-time All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet (ankle injury), former All-Defensive Team wing Dillon Brooks, promising young forwards Amen Thompson (rest), Jabari Smith Jr. (groin) and Tari Eason (left leg injury management), and wing Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), per Adam Wexler of Sports Talk 790 Houston.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, was mostly healthy. The Lakers are now 50-31, and have what could be a "gimme" game on Sunday to wrap up their regular season.
Even if L.A. opts to rest most of its key rotation pieces, the club will be playing a lottery-bound, 35-46 Portland Trail Blazers club that has been quietly tanking for most of the week. So the Lakers could still earn their 51st win of the year.
In helping Los Angeles win at this level, amidst a talented Western Conference draw, Redick has achieved a feat that even Phil Jackson can't claim: he has led the Lakers back to winning the Pacific Division, above the 49-32 L.A. Clippers (who could still tie the Lakers by record, but the Lakers own their tiebreaker for the Pacific Division crown), the 48-33 Golden State Warriors, the 39-42 Sacramento Kings, and the 36-45 Phoenix Suns.
Now, Redick is the first Lakers head coach to do this during his debut season in charge since Hall of Famer Pat Riley in 1981-82, according to Aikansh Chaudhary of NBA Analysis.
That year ended with L.A.'s second title in two seasons, behind its Magic Johnson/Kareem Abdul-Jabbar core. James Worthy would be drafted that spring. All told, the Lakers won four championships under Riley as their head coach, and five overall with him serving on their coaching staff (he was an assistant to Paul Westphal in 1980).
Could history repeat itself this season? The Lakers are fielding a roster boasting two future Hall of Famers in point guard Luka Doncic and power forward LeBron James, plus some very solid role players, and look to be a tough foe to fell. The playoffs tip off next weekend.
