Skip to main content
Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Reflects Fondly On His Time in Los Angeles

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Reflects Fondly On His Time in Los Angeles

After a kind tribute to KCP and Kuzma, he spoke about his time in Los Angeles and what it meant to be welcomed back.

After a kind tribute to KCP and Kuzma, he spoke about his time in Los Angeles and what it meant to be welcomed back.

It was all love for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma on Friday night. With the two former Lakers back in town, fans gave them a warm welcome when the lineups were introduced. The team followed that up with a tribute for the two 2020 NBA Champions and thanked them for their time in Los Angeles. 

As they took the court, there was no bad blood between them and the Lakers. They both hugged former teammate LeBron James, the only guy on the court that they had played with while in Los Angeles. The supporting cast had no connection to them, marking a sign of the times. 

After the Lakers walked away with a win, Kuzma spoke about what it meant to receive such a warm welcome from the LA faithful. (from everyone but THT)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It means I've got a legacy here at the end of the day. This is the team that drafted me. I spent four years here. Laker Nation and being a Laker is forever in my heart. We won a championship here. We did a lot of great things. I established myself, and it's really, really cool. I'm just a kid from Flint, Michigan, at the end of the day. I always think about that -- being from a small town coming to L.A. and just making some noise. That's the American dream, honestly, for me. I loved it here and I'm glad to hear for the fans to be so receptive who love me."

There is no doubt that Kuzma's time in Los Angeles was marked by ups and downs. He had a huge year during his rookie campaign that carried over into the following season. But when LeBron came to Los Angeles, he saw his role shift drastically. 

That eventually resulted in the Lakers dealing him to DC in the Russell Westbrook trade. And now, he finds himself flourishing with a constant starting role. 

LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Understanding of Frustrations From Fans

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Addresses Screaming Into Kyle Kuzma's Face

By Brook Smith4 hours ago
USATSI_17878168
News

Lakers: LeBron James Goes Off For 50 Points in Win Over the Wizards

By Brook Smith5 hours ago
Westbrook Beverley
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Says That Russell Westbrook Severely Damaged His Career

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Laker Fans React to Brian Windhorst Blockbuster Trade Proposal

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: One Game Against Kobe Bryant Got DeMar DeRozan to Stop Wearing Jordans

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: James Worthy's Harsh Words For This Los Angeles Team

By Brook SmithMar 11, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Again on Friday Against Washington

By Brook SmithMar 10, 2022