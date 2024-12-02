Lakers Land Star Paul George in Multi-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal
With the Los Angeles Lakers expected to be an active team at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, we can get a little wild with the thinking for a deal. Los Angeles needs some extra firepower on the roster if they want to truly contend in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference.
The Lakers have been trying for years to land a third star player alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, much to no avail. But in this new proposed trade, Los Angeles does exactly that.
This is a multi-trade blockbuster that sees a few stars moved around. The deal will be between the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls.
Here is what the trade would look like:
Lakers receive: Forward Paul George and forward Torrey Craig
76ers receive: Guard Zach LaVine, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Lakers, and a 2030 second-round draft pick from the Lakers.
Bulls receive: Guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Rui Hachimura, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, center Christian Wood, and a 2029 first-round draft pick from the Lakers
With the 76ers receiving LaVine, they get to keep three stars on their roster. Philadelphia was previously interesting in the Bulls guard and finally land him for their team.
Losing George this early into his tenure with the team hurts but they get off the long-term contract that they gave to him. While LaVine also has a long deal, the 76ers get off an extra year and he is younger than George.
The Bulls receive a nice haul for LaVine, with a few players that they can rebuild around. Los Angeles essentially trades these few players to Chicago for the services of George, allowing the addition of the first-round pick to be included.
As for the Lakers side of the deal, they land a third star to help propel them forward. George gives them a scoring wing who can also defend at a high level.
While he may not be the same player that he once was, George can still lock down on the defensive end of the floor. The veteran has dealt with some injuries this season but he would be a massive addition.
George would also get to come back home and could finally play for the Lakers. Los Angeles previously had interest in him but he ended up landing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers would be taking a gamble with this deal but one that they may elect to go with. It would help them be more competitive and give them a real chance to win it all this season.
