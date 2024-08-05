Lakers News: Team USA Gearing Up For Brazil in Olympic Quarterfinals Tuesday
In men's basketball, Team USA has proven to be dominant at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After going undefeated in the initial pool play round of competition (3-0), the US has earned the top seed in the tournament.
“It’s been really fun to be in Lille,” head coach Steve Kerr said after defeating Puerto Rico on Saturday in Lille, France, per EuroHoops.net. “It’s a beautiful place. Our guys have enjoyed our time here. I think we have done what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing the top seed."
"We know we have to play better," Kerr allowed. "It’s part of this tournament, it gets harder as you go. And our goal is just to try to get better each game. And we’ll have Sunday off, and then one week sprint, three games. So we’ll see how we do."
Part of the fun in watching this team is getting to watch some of the best talent in the NBA playing together. It has truly been a joy getting to see all-time greats like All-NBA Second Team Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, All-Star Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Kerr's own All-NBA Second Team Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and All-NBA First Team Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum play as teammates instead of opponents.
Kerr recognizes this as well, specifically praising Davis' Lakers teammate, All-NBA Third Team combo forward LeBron James, for his contrbituions.
Next up, Team USA heads to Paris to take part in the single elimination round where they'll face off against Brazil. Despite the US being the favorite, Kerr doesn't want to take these opponents lightly, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
"In the spirit of the Olympics and the marathon/sprint metaphor that I've used, now that we've been through it, I would call it the 800 meters," Kerr said regarding the way he sees the knockout round going forward. "We're running really hard, but it's not the 100 meters."
"I've watched all the games," James revealed. "They're very dedicated to their offensive and defensive systems."
Team USA is set to play against Brazil on Tuesday, August 6, at 12:30 p.m. PST/3:30 p.m. EST. Former Laker Marcelinho Huertas, 41, will be lining up on the other side against current Lakers Davis and James.
