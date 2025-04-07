Lakers' LeBron James Among Many Praising Alex Ovechkin’s NHL Goals Milestone
12-time All-Star Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin made hockey history on Sunday when he scored his 895th goal came, which arrived in his 1,487th career game, a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders.
That happened to be the same number of games that it took Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky to notch the previous record of 894 goals.
Gretzky himself was pulling for Ovechkin to shatter his own record as recently as last season, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. He was in attendance for the big moment.
Gretzky delivered an emotional speech congratulating Ovechkin.
"We're here to celebrate this guy here, No. 8," Gretzky said. "I can tell you firsthand, I know how hard it is to get to 894 [scored goals]. 895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex, [but also] his mom and dad, his family, his wife and kids. When I broke the record, my two kids were the age of his boys, so it's kind of reminiscent for me, and I'm so happy that two of my boys are here tonight. But there's nothing better than the National Hockey League. They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that."
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, a man familiar with breaking records, quickly took to the web to issue his own celebration of Ovechkin's big moment.
"Congratulations, man, on being the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. It's an unbelievable accomplishment, and I know when reaching any type of goal or any type of feat it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, dedication and sacrifice," James said. You're a byproduct of that."
In 2022-23, James surpassed former Hall of Fame Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading regular season scorer (he had already surpassed Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading cumulative scorer, in combined regular season and postseason points).
The 6-foot-9 superstar's lengthening record has now reached an astronomical tally of 42,115 regular season points. The four-time league MVP has now effectively left Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time MVP and six-time champ, in his dust. The former Showtime legend has logged 38,387 career regular season points scored.
James has also notched 50,277 combined career playoff and regular season points, far outpacing Abdul-Jabbar's 44,149 combined sum.
"I just want to say from one guy to the next, super super grateful to be able to witness some of your greatest moments, witness this great moment, and it couldn't happen to a better guy, man," James raved. "To 'The Great 8,' congratulations, well-deserved, and salute to you, brother."
