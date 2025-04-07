Lakers Big Three's Chemistry Issues Need to be Fixed
Can a Los Angeles Lakers "Big Three" featuring a triumvirate of ball-handling, offense-first stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves mesh well enough and survive its time together defensively to mount a deep playoff run?
That's the burning question that has been bugging pundits and fans alike, every since Los Angeles rescinded its deadline trade to acquire Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who would have been a far more elevated rim-rolling scorer and rebounder than current de facto starter Jaxson Hayes has been.
Per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, the Lakers were outscored by 24 points across the 320 minutes L.A.'s top three players — Doncic, James and Reaves — were on the floor together, in 16 games.
Opposing clubs beat Los Angeles by 3.5 points per 100 possessions heading into Friday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
That said, things have been trending in the right direction recently.
During its 124-108 win over New Orleans on Friday, Los Angeles outscored the Pelicans by two points during the 22 minutes Doncic, James and Reaves shared the floor. On Thursday, in a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, L.A. actually outscored Golden State by five points during the 27 minutes that the Big Three played in tandem. Against the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Lakers trio outscored the team by 10 points during the 23 minutes Doncic, James and Reaves played with each other.
That translates to the Big Three outscoring opponents by a combined 17 points in 72 minutes together over their last three games, a.k.a. 11.4 points per 100 possessions.
On Friday, Price observes, things crystallized even further.
“Obviously, like we talk about, it’s still a work in progress,” Doncic said of figuring out his chemistry alongside James and Reaves. “We haven’t had many practices together, but I think we’re getting more comfortable, like you saw [on Friday]. It’s getting better.”
“There’s a lot of room to grow,” head coach JJ Redick said. “Particularly just with understanding what works for us. That’s the biggest thing – what works for us.”
Staggering the minutes of the Big Three, so that two of L.A.'s best three players share the hardwood and can be abetted by solid defenders elsewhere, may be the short-term solution. Reaves might ultimately have to become a superstar Sixth Man — but his scoring might be too essential for Redick to want to pull that trigger.
Reaves has been red hot of late, scoring 30 or more points in four of his last five bouts.
It's tough to see this team surviving a West crowded with All-Star wings. But unless LeBron James can summon his All-Defensive Team Miami Heat-era self, it's hard to see the Lakers winning the West.
