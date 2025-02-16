Lakers’ LeBron James Announces He Will Not Participate in 2025 All-Star Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced he will not play in tonight's All-Star game in San Francisco.
James told the media prior to the game.
James was set to participate in his 21st All-Star game of his career, but he announced he will not play due to his lingering foot/ankle issue.
The 40-year-old superstar said he would miss tonight's game because his ankle needed maintenance, and he did not feel too well when he woke up this morning.
When asked if he would play in the Lakers' upcoming game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, he said he hoped he would be out there.
There is a good chance that James will be questionable prior to Wednesday's game.
The game against the Hornets is a rescheduled game from Jan. 9. It was a game that was postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles that wreaked havoc on the community.
James also added that he would head to Los Angeles tonight to get some rehab and be ready for more of that on Monday and practice on Tuesday.
James knows the importance of the final 30 games of the season and said he will treat it as such.
“With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to take care of myself… Hopefully I can play against Charlotte on Wednesday.”
Health is vital for the Lakers if they want any chance of making a deep run. James prides himself on caring for his body, and he is doing just that by skipping tonight's game.
The four-time NBA champion has been durable this season thus far. He has only missed five games and is doing stellar, averaging 24.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three in 34.5 minutes of action.
James last played on Wednesday against the Jazz, where they suffered a tough loss, 131-119. In that game, James recorded 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field, six rebounds, seven assists, and one steals in 34 minutes of action.
