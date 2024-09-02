Lakers' LeBron James Calls Out Caitlin Clark Haters After WNBA All-Star's Career Night
Although the NBA is a little over a month from the start of the season, that doesn't mean there's any shortage of professional basketball. The WNBA is in full swing after its hiatus from the Olympic games, and once again, their latest marquee matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever did not disappoint.
This matchup was key for the WNBA Rookie of the Year voting between rookie sensations Angel Resse and Caitlin Clark. These two have been at the top of the leaderboards all season long for the award, and their latest matchup on Friday lived up to the hype.
Although Calrk has had the lead for most of the season, Resse has recently climbed up the ranks. Friday's game was set to tell us a lot about the race, and it could determine who would be the front-runner for the remainder of the season.
After Friday's game, there was no doubt that Clark was the leader, and it was her award to lose from this point on. She played spectacularly, per usual, and took the basketball world by storm, including Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James took to social media and made a simple statement directed toward the Clark haters.
Clark was lights out, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists. She put together her stunning performance in front of legends such as Shaquille O'Neal, who was in town to support Reese and Sue Bird.
In addition to recording a career height of 31 points, she also posted the fifth-30 point, 10-assist game in league history and her fifth outing of at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most such performances in a single season all-time. Fever coach Christie Sides has been watching her from the sidelines all season, and she can't even believe what she's still seeing from her rookie guard.
"She did an excellent job late in the game when we didn't have the advantage in transition she was pulling the ball out," Sides said. "That's just the growth. That's things we weren't doing earlier [in the season]. She's recognizing those things, she's making some play calls. We try to get her to understand what our advantages will be with certain play calls versus certain teams. She made some of those calls during the game, ended up with buckets a lot of times."
James knows a thing or two about living up to expectations as a rookie, and it's clear that Clark is doing just that.
More Lakers: Clippers' Ty Lue Compares Approaches of Lakers' LeBron James, Kobe Bryant