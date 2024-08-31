Clippers' Ty Lue Compares Approaches of Lakers' LeBron James, Kobe Bryant
L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has a unique perspective on the particular greatness of two Los Angeles Lakers legends, Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant and future Hall of Fame combo forward LeBron James. As a journeyman NBA point guard, Lue logged three memorable seasons with the Lakers. As one of the league's best head coaches, he guided James to three NBA Finals, including the 2016 title.
On draft night in 1998, then-Los Angeles general manager Jerry West traded for Lue's draft rights (he was No. 23 overall pick out of Nebraska) and center/power forward Tony Battie from the Denver Nuggets, and shipped out All-Star ex-L.A. point guard Nick Van Exel. Lue played a reserve role for Los Angeles across his first three seasons as a player, winning two championships in that capacity, before he signed on with the Washington Wizards as a free agent in 2001.
The 6-foot-2 guard would go on to conclude his playing career for the NBA Finals-bound Orlando Magic in 2009. That team, led by eventual 2020 Lakers champion center Dwight Howard, lost to Bryant's Lakers in that year's NBA Finals.
So Lue transitioned into coaching. He first served as an assistant under Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics and later the Clippers, , before taking on an associated head coach role behind David Blatt on James' Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. After Blatt was fired midway through the 2015-16 season, Lue took over, leading the team to the aforementioned three straight Finals berths, from 2016-18.
During a new conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on his site ScoopB.com, Lue unpacked how both Los Angeles superstars' prep was so intense.
"I think every single day LeBron was the first person in the gym and was the last person to leave, putting his work in,” Lue opined. “I saw it for four years in Cleveland — when we land or we get in around 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s still up at 6:30 in the morning doing his activation and all that stuff; just the work that he puts into his body and every single day the hard work on the court. There are very similar comparisons.”
Lue was similarly effusive in his praise for Bryant's thorough preparation.
“Having that same killer instinct and preparation and the hard work he put in to get to where they were at as players. When you’re THAT elite and THAT great, it all starts with your hard work and dedication,” Lue said.
