Lakers' LeBron James Calls Out NBA For Lack of 'Christmas Unis'
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams who are playing on Christmas Day. They are typically one of the teams that the NBA likes to showcase. Even when they don't have players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, fans love seeing the Lakers on Christmas.
What the NBA used to do is have every team play in special Christmas Day uniforms. They used to be unique every single year. Some of them had sleeves, which was a big topic when that happened. NBA players were used to just playing in sleeveless jerseys, which they will be playing in this year.
Unfortunately, there won't be any special Christmas Day uniforms this season for any of the teams who are playing. Instead of seeing something different from the everyday uniforms that the years use, fans will be seeing the normal uniforms that the Lakers play in.
Their superstar player was not happy about it. In fact, he took to social media to voice his displeasure with the fact that they no longer get to play in special uniforms.
James' sentiments are similar to a lot of NBA fans around the country. They wish that there would be some special uniforms for a day that the NBA considers one of its showcases. In the last two years, the NFL has put games on Christmas. Perhaps that's one of the reasons they don't get special uniforms for Christmas anymore.
The uniforms on Christmas are something that fans like because it is nostalgic for them. It reminds them of previous years when there were some matchups that they loved watching, including some matchups of some of the best stars in the NBA from years ago.
The NBA might take LeBron's displeasure under advisement for future NBA games. Perhaps they will start bringing back the uniforms for these games on Christmas. That would be something positive that James would get the NBA to do. He has a lot of influence in the league.
James will play in whatever uniforms the Lakers provide him. He doesn't have much time left in the league, so each Christmas Day game could be his last. James just wants to make these games as special as he can before he has to retire.
The Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors tonight it one final big-time matchup between James and Stephen Curry.
