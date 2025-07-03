Lakers’ LeBron James Could Join Mavericks Under One Condition
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of what could be a massive overhaul of their roster in the next few weeks.
The Lakers still have a ton of question marks regarding their roster. It is clear they need to make a move or two to bolster the roster. However, at the forefront of things is superstar forward LeBron James.
James, 40, will enter his 23rd season in the NBA, but it is unclear if it will be with the Lakers. There is some chatter that he could be dealt this offseason, but the likelihood of that as things stand is low.
A ton could change, and while teams will be calling for James this offseason, one team that could be in aggressive pursuit of him is the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks are a team that could be interested in James, but according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Dallas would only consider James under one condition: if he is bought out.
McMenamin explained on a recent appearance on ESPN L.A. 710 radio.
“Dallas—I’m told—they would only be interested in LeBron in a buyout situation.”
The Mavericks are among the few teams that not only make sense as a potential landing spot for James but could also offer an ideal fit.
That said, a buyout remains highly unlikely. If James were to end up on a new team ahead of the upcoming season, it would almost certainly come through a trade.
For that to happen, James would need to waive his no-trade clause — and if he did, the Lakers would aim to maximize the return. Even at age 40, James continues to produce at a high level, meaning Los Angeles could still command a respectable package in any potential deal.
A potential deal with Dallas could be in the cards, and that will certainly be the case if the Mavericks are one of his preferred destinations. James has spent the last seven seasons of his career in Los Angeles.
If this is truly the end, what a ride it has been. In seven seasons in Tinseltown, James has averaged 26.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range in 35.2 minutes of action over 419 games.
More Lakers news: NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants Out of LA, And Lakers Want Him Gone
Lakers Interested in Damian Lillard in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Lakers Have Reached Out to 2 West Teams in Trade for Big Man: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.