NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants Out of LA, And Lakers Want Him Gone
The rumored LeBron James saga involving himself and the Los Angeles Lakers may have taken another turn.
In the wake of the Lakers shoring up their center position by inking DeAndre Ayton to a two-year deal, the situation revolving around James continues to be somewhat uncertain.
Rumors are flying fast and furiously despite James himself not releasing anything specifically to indicate he wants out of Los Angeles. The statement made by his representation when opting into a $52.6 million option did raise some eyebrows considering that James would "evaluate what’s best for [himself] at this stage in his life and career."
Longtime reporter John Gambadoro didn't do anything to quiet the noise around possible discontentment from James. In fact, his tweet shown above likely added to the hysteria in a way which makes this situation potentially a soap opera akin to General Hospital.
The Lakers are on a very precarious tightrope. All signs point to the team preserving cap space for the 2027, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic will be free agents. At the same time, James surely wants to win at least one more title before retiring — and the team also wants to appease Luka Doncic ahead of a possible extension with a real path towards relevancy moving forward.
Letting Dorian Finney-Smith walk in favor of a younger, cheaper option (Jake LaRavia) did signal a move towards the future. Getting Ayton on a team-friendly short deal also appears to be wise given the fact the Lakers did not have to give up anything for him.
By comparison, had the Mark Williams trade went though last season, the Lakers would've been without Dalton Knecht, a future first-round pick, and a pick swap. There's a case to be made that Ayton is a superior player as well.
As it pertains to James, the team won't seek to trade him unless given the green light to do so. Even then, James will have to waive a no-trade clause to execute a deal that will presumably keep him with a contender (perhaps in the Eastern Conference).
