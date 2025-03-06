Lakers' LeBron James Could Pass Tim Duncan in NBA History Books vs Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers just keep winning games. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning seven straight games and 13 of their last 15.
A big reason for their winning has been the acquisition of Luka Doncic. Adding a top-three player to this roster has obviously made this team a lot better.
Now that he is finally getting more comfortable with his new teammates and his new offensive system. One of those teammates is LeBron James.
James continues to be one of the best players in the league, even though he's 40 years old. He is playing some really good basketball this season.
Read more: Lakers Still Being Viewed as Frauds Out West Despite Recent Hot Streak
James continues to set new records with every game he plays. He recently scored his 50,000th point against the Pelicans, counting both regular season and playoffs.
Now, James will pass another all-time great in the history books if the Lakers are able to beat the Knicks on Thursday night.
If James is able to beat the Knicks, he will pass Tim Duncan on the all-time regular season wins list. He would move into third place on that list.
James has won a lot of games over the course of his career. There have been very few seasons in which James has missed the playoffs.
He has been good enough to singlehandedly drag his early Cavaliers teams to the playoffs. He soon will only have two all-time greats in front of him on this wins list.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Appears to Approve of His New Viral Nickname
The Lakers are trying to keep their spot as the second seed in the Western Conference. They are battling with the Denver Nuggets for that position right now.
There is very little chance that the Lakers will catch the Thunder for the top seed in the West, so they are playing for that second seed. That's fine with them.
James thinks that the Lakers can win the title as long as they are able to stay healthy. They really like what they have been able to build so far this season.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.9 points, eight rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Lakers vs Knicks
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss Reveals if Anthony Davis' Center Request Led to His Trade
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.