Lakers' LeBron James Discusses NBA Future While Praising Victor Wembanyama
LeBron James doesn't have very many years left playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He knows that his time is coming to an end, while Victor Wembanyama's time is just beginning.
James played against Wembanyama multiple times in the last couple of years. He also played against him in the Olympics. James was able to get the best of him during the Gold Medal game.
James is one of the last players left in the old guard, while Wembanyama is getting ready to take his place in the NBA. James talked about that recently.
While talking at Fanatics Fan Fest, James joked that he can't play much longer because Wembanyama is already so good defensively.
At this point in his career, James is more comfortable talking about retirement. He has played 20-plus seasons in the league, so he has accomplished almost everything that a player can in a single career.
Wembanyama is just starting his career. If he can stay healthy, he can become one of the greatest players of all time, just as James was.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that they can still get a couple of great years out of James before he does decide to hang it up. Despite being 40 years old, he is still playing at an elite level.
James was able to make the second-team All-NBA this season. Not many players at his age in the history of the NBA have been able to achieve something like that.
The Lakers are still hoping they can be one of the best teams in the league when James does call it quits because they have Luka Doncic on the roster. He will carry the franchise for years to come.
James recognizes that Wembanyama will soon become one of the faces of the league. He recognizes greatness when he sees it, and Wembanyama is certainly great.
This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
