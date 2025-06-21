All Lakers

Lakers News: Tracy McGrady Reflects on Missed Title Opportunity Unlike Kobe Bryant

Gabe Smallson

Nov 17, 2010; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons shooting guard Tracy McGrady (1) during the game at The Palace. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 103-90. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2010; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons shooting guard Tracy McGrady (1) during the game at The Palace. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 103-90. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have had countless legends don their jerseys over the past few decades and have become one of the most iconic franchises in sports due to their combination of constant star power and success.

Hall of Fame shooting guard Tracy McGrady has had an illustrious career in his own right, but touched on ESPN's First Take regarding what his legacy would be if he replaced Kobe Bryant and won three consecutive titles with Shaquille O'Neal instead.

More news: Jeanie Buss Legacy Following Historic Lakers Sale

"Replace Kobe with me with Shaq. I don't win a championship? You don't think I could carry the Lakers to a Championship? I never had the opportunity. If I was put in that situation to win, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team. I just never had the chance so I get diminished because I never won a championship. Is that my fault?"

The idea of 'ring culture' in basketball was perhaps spearheaded by another phenomenal player who would make his way to the Lakers, superstar LeBron James.

"I don't know why it's discussed so much in our sport... You tell me Iverson, Barkley, Nash weren't f**** unbelievable? They can't be talked about with these guys because they won rings?"

More news: Lakers Send Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Gift Basket After Historic Purchase

McGrady is a seven-time All-Star and All-NBA player who is immortalized in the Hall of Fame, but he never won a championship.

As he noted on First Take, he was never in a situation that would have warranted being among players with the best chances to win a ring that season, and injuries proved to be brutal, marred his time in professional basketball.

McGrady has finished in top-5 in MVP voting twice in his career, and was in the top-10 six total times. While he earned a scoring title twice in his career, his resume is undeniable.

LeBron brings up the point of how a championship is often the pinnacle of an athlete's career, but judging solely based on rings can prove detrimental to how the public remembers some of the game's most talented players.

More news: Colin Cowherd Levels Lakers' LeBron James Over Ring Culture Take

Former Lakers Star Metta World Peace Reacts to LeBron James' Defense Comments

Lakers Legend Vlade Divac Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Motorcycle Crash

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News