Lakers News: Tracy McGrady Reflects on Missed Title Opportunity Unlike Kobe Bryant
The Los Angeles Lakers have had countless legends don their jerseys over the past few decades and have become one of the most iconic franchises in sports due to their combination of constant star power and success.
Hall of Fame shooting guard Tracy McGrady has had an illustrious career in his own right, but touched on ESPN's First Take regarding what his legacy would be if he replaced Kobe Bryant and won three consecutive titles with Shaquille O'Neal instead.
"Replace Kobe with me with Shaq. I don't win a championship? You don't think I could carry the Lakers to a Championship? I never had the opportunity. If I was put in that situation to win, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team. I just never had the chance so I get diminished because I never won a championship. Is that my fault?"
The idea of 'ring culture' in basketball was perhaps spearheaded by another phenomenal player who would make his way to the Lakers, superstar LeBron James.
"I don't know why it's discussed so much in our sport... You tell me Iverson, Barkley, Nash weren't f**** unbelievable? They can't be talked about with these guys because they won rings?"
McGrady is a seven-time All-Star and All-NBA player who is immortalized in the Hall of Fame, but he never won a championship.
As he noted on First Take, he was never in a situation that would have warranted being among players with the best chances to win a ring that season, and injuries proved to be brutal, marred his time in professional basketball.
McGrady has finished in top-5 in MVP voting twice in his career, and was in the top-10 six total times. While he earned a scoring title twice in his career, his resume is undeniable.
LeBron brings up the point of how a championship is often the pinnacle of an athlete's career, but judging solely based on rings can prove detrimental to how the public remembers some of the game's most talented players.
