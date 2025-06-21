Blockbuster Trade Could Give Lakers Massive Frontcourt Reinforcements
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to find ways to improve the roster this offseason. The main way they will be able to do so is through some trades because of their financial situation.
Austin Reaves has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate because of how poorly he played in the playoffs. The Lakers also need defensive players more than they need Reaves.
The Lakers will only trade Reaves if they get a massive return for him. They also don't want to lose him for nothing, though. One trade proposal would see them get a good return for him.
One team that needs a guard is Dallas. That's where Bleacher Report thinks the best fit for him is. Here is the proposal and what the Lakers would get back in return:
Dallas Mavericks receive: Austin Reaves and Shake Milton
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington
Los Angeles does not see Milton as part of their future. He wasn't part of their rotation last season after acquiring him in the Dorian Finney-Smith trade, so losing him is no big deal.
Adding both Lively II and Washington would be massive for the Lakers. That would give them two frontcourt guys who can really help the Lakers on both offense and defense.
While Lively isn't the best defensive player, both he and Washington know how to play with Luka Doncic. Both were his teammates last season and for half of this year.
It would be strange to see Dallas and LA trade with each other again this summer. After the backlash that Dallas got from trading Doncic would make them think twice before trading with the Lakers again.
Dallas does need a guard to help carry the offensive load with Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL. Reaves had career highs in almost every statistical category this season.
Reaves has also shown that he can make plays for others, which he did before Doncic arrived in LA. The Lakers would certainly miss him.
This season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
