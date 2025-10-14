Lakers’ LeBron James Has Cryptic Response to Retirement Timeline
The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their 2025-26 season next week when they will host their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors.
Many are excited for the season; however, the Lakers will look for a hot start to the season without their superstar forward, LeBron James. James could miss the first handful of weeks due to sciatica on his right side.
James suffered the injury in late July or early August, and it has prevented him from participating in training camp. The 40-year-old superstar will have to wait to begin his 23rd season in the NBA.
Not only will he soon enter an NBA record 23rd season, but he also still plays at the top of his game when he is healthy. Nonetheless, it is clear as day that James is closer to the end than the start.
James will be 41 in a little over two months, and there is a chance that this season could be his last. However, that has not been confirmed, and James is not giving any hints.
The future Hall of Famer provided this cryptic message to ESPN in this latest interview.
"Not worried about yesterday and not trying to focus on what the future holds," James told ESPN. "It's about staying present. ... Because like I said, I don't know when the end is, but I know it is not as long [away as] 'The Godfather 2.' So I know I got to stay present."
James has done and seen it all in his career. The 21-time All-Star does not need to prove anything else, but he does it for the love of the game.
This past summer was filled with a bit of drama when it came to James. He opted into his $52.6 million player option this past summer, which ensured his return to the Lakers, but also raised some questions.
When James opted in, many suspected that he would request a trade out of Los Angeles. A handful of teams called the Lakers about James and his availability, but the Lakers were firm in their stance, indicating they want him to remain in LA.
Things can change in the coming months, but so far, James will remain in LA and make a significant contribution once he gets back on the court from his injury.
