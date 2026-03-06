Lakers' LeBron James Makes NBA History Yet Again

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to set milestones and smash NBA records during his 23rd season in the league.

On Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets on the road at Ball Arena, James passed Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar yet again in the record books.

LeBron Passes Kareem for Most Field Goals Made in NBA Regular-Season History

With his third FGM tonight at Denver, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made in NBA regular season history.



1. LeBron James (15,838)

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837)

James, who already passed Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023, has now set another record while passing up the six-time champion once again three years later. The 41-year-old superstar forward now owns the league’s record for most field goals in regular-season history.

It's another remarkable milestone for the future Hall of Famer, who seems to shatter records on a nightly basis during the 2025-26 campaign with the Lakers.

James started the season after missing the first 14 games due to sciatica by making NBA history, as he became the first player to ever play in a 23rd season, which is a remarkable feat in itself.

He also became the first player in league history to surpass 60,000 minutes, racking up those minutes across the regular season and NBA playoffs combined. The Lakers superstar has now played the most games, passing Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish (1,611) earlier this season.

LeBron Continues to Make Lakers History

In terms of Lakers history, James recently passed Michael Cooper for fifth in assists, now sitting behind Norm Mixon (3,846), and he’s also one of only three players in team history to hit 1,000 three-pointers or more, joining Kobe Bryant (1,827).

Even at 41 and a record-setting 23 seasons into his playing, James continues to play at a high level and is bound to break more records and set more milestones in the final stretch of the regular season and the NBA playoffs that follow.

The real question after the 2025-26 NBA season is whether James will keep it going, as he has yet to make his intentions known regarding what he wants to do beyond this season.

All signs seem to point to James continuing to play, but more than likely not in a Lakers uniform, with a lot of buzz about a potential third and final stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2026-27. The Golden State Warriors have also been rumored to be a potential destination if he does choose to consider his options in NBA free agency.

