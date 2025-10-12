All Lakers

Luka Doncic Sends Message to Lakers After LeBron James Injury

Gabe Smallson

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to begin the 2025-26 campaign, they will be doing so without the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Superstar LeBron James has been dealing with sciatica for over two months and will be out indefinitely for the beginning of the new year. Fellow superstar teammate Luka Doncic, who is preparing for his first full season in purple and gold, spoke on what his team's mindset should be given the increased workload without LeBron.

“It’s a big change. He’s a great player," Doncic said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "He can help us a lot. But at the end of the day, our mentality needs to be next man up.”

When asked if he feels compelled to do more while James is on the sideline, Doncic clarified that his intentions moving forward will deal solely with winning.

"I don't view it that way," Doncic said. "I just want to play basketball. If I do less, if I do more, whatever it takes for me to get a win."

Lakers fans should be thrilled with Luka's mindset, and with sky-high expectations this season, it is promising to see amid LeBron's injury news.

Last year was a tumultuous season for Doncic, given the shocking trade from the only team he has ever known, months after leading them to the NBA Finals, but as a member of the Lakers, getting to the Finals won't be enough. Doncic recently touched on how he wants to be remembered as a member of such a storied franchise.

“The guy that brought championships to the city, for sure,” Doncic said of his hoped-for identity with Los Angeles.

The Lakers have every intention to be contenders this season, and with the way the roster has been constructed, things are looking bright in sunny Los Angeles. One of the major pressure points last season were front court depth and defensive defficiencies, but their offseason moves look to have addressed this.

Seven-footer Deandre Ayton signed with the Lakers after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was also acquired on a two-year deal, among other moves.

The Lakers will look to get back to the Finals for the first time since the 2019-2020 campaign, and advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in two seasons.

