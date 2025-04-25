Lakers' LeBron James Has Two Word Response to Nagging Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and his team are set for Game 3 of the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
The Lakers will look to take a 2-1 series lead and regain home-court advantage on the road. It won't be easy, as the Timberwolves have proven they are an opponent who can give L.A. fits.
We've seen it through two games in the series, and L.A. will look to impose its will, similar to what they did at the start of Game 2. The player who set the tone was none other than James. He was vocal and played tough physical defense, leading to L.A.'s strong start.
His offense, on the other hand, has been mediocre by his standards. Many have questioned whether James is healthy enough for this series and possibly beyond. That's still in question, but as for his status prior to Game 3, he appears to be fine, or at least available for the contest.
“I’m available today," said James.
James may be on the court, but it is clear that he is not himself, at least not the player we saw before his groin injury in early March against the Boston Celtics.
James missed seven games due to his groin injury. The 40-year-old returned in late March and played in 12 of the final 13 games of the season. In that span, while he's been on the course, it is clear that he is limited in some way, shape, or form.
We have yet to see James' burst that we've become accustomed to, and while he is 40 years old, many believe it has more to do with the groin injury. It is undoubtedly hampering in some way, but as long as he can play, he certainly will.
Through two games in the series, James has averaged 20.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc in 38.0 minutes of action.
Those numbers so far are way below his playoff averages. In 289 playoff games, James averages 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. While age and injury have not helped James thus far, he appears to be good enough to go this series and possibly beyond.
