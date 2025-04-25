Luka Doncic Reveals Biggest Difference Lakers Made in Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a win in Game 2 against the Timberwolves in Los Angeles to avoid losing both of the first games at home. It was a win that they had to have.
Los Angeles changed up part of their game plan in order to get the victory. While the offensive part of their game still wasn't up to snuff, their defense was much better.
The Lakers held the Wolves to just 85 points in Game 2. Even though the Lakers scored just 95 points, they were still able to get the victory.
Read more: Anthony Edwards Calls for Lakers' LeBron James Tech After NSFW Altercation
Luka Doncic recently revealed what the Lakers were able to do differently in Game 2 to secure them the much-needed victory. He says that the team didn't actually change the game plan very much.
“We did the same game plan,” Luka Dončić said. “We didn’t really change much. It was just a question of if we were gonna be more physical or not. And I think we showed that. And we were there for 48 minutes.”
Physicality is a big part of this series. The Timberwolves are trying to get into the bodies of the Lakers to make sure that they are as uncomfortable as they can.
The Lakers understand that they have to do the same thing on defense. They have to be physical with Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Wolves when they have the ball on offense to slow them down.
More Lakers news: Lakers' JJ Redick Offers Latest Comments on Rui Hachimura Injury
Los Angeles is a good team, but they need to do better on offense in order to win this series. Their shots have not been falling consistently, nor have they been getting easy enough shots at the rim.
Winning Game 3 would give the Lakers a lot of confidence that they should still be the favorites to win the series. Of course, they need their best players to continue to play like their best players.
JJ Redick has proven that he can make the right adjustments over the course of a game to make the team better. As long as they keep the physicality up, their defense should be fine.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell Raises Eyebrows With Comments on Nikola Jokic
Lakers Comments on Rudy Gobert Are Already Coming Back to Haunt Them
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.