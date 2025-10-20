Lakers' LeBron James Receives Concerning Injury Timeline Prediction From Rival Exec
An anonymous NBA executive believes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' sciatica will keep him out for longer than originally expected.
The Lakers announced James' injury Oct. 9, stating they would re-evaluate the veteran in three to four weeks, meaning he will be out at least through October. He is set to miss the Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and the anonymous executive believes he could miss time well beyond that.
“Sciatica is really, really painful,” the NBA executive said. “And LeBron’s body isn’t healing quickly anymore like it used to. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t play in October or November. The Lakers have to be careful with this injury, and I think they will be very, very cautious.”
This timeline is a couple of weeks later than the timeline the Lakers are reportedly looking at for James. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Lakers are eyeing a return sometime in November.
"I'm told that the Lakers and LeBron are looking at around mid-November as a realistic debut for him," Charania said. "So, October 30th would be the earliest that the Lakers would be officially reevaluating LeBron James, but it is expected that he will need at least a few weeks after that point."
The Lakers have six games in October, and play another 14 in November. If James does miss as much time as the anonymous executive thinks he will, he could miss nearly a quarter of the Lakers' season.
James is obviously a huge miss for the Lakers, who will need someone to step up and produce while the superstar is sidelined. The King was an extremely important player for the Lakers last season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 2024-25.
Roster Health Beyond James
Despite some minor preseason injuries, the Lakers managed to get all of their pieces — other than James — back before opening night. The Lakers have plenty of depth with everyone else healthy, and will expect Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia to pick up some extra work in James' absence.
The Lakers begin their season at home on Tuesday against the Warriors at 7:00 p.m. PT.
