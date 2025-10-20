It’s Time for Lakers to Trade LeBron James While They Still Can
The Los Angeles Lakers need to move on from their second-best player sooner rather than later.
Future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James has felt like the odd man out since LA traded away former 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic.
Doncic, James and shooting guard Austin Reaves — the Lakers' third-best player — all have overlapping strengths and weaknesses. All are high-level ball handlers and scorers who are inconsistent at best and poor at worst on defense. Playing the trio together has led to some major defensive issues, and their upside on offense
The 21-time All-NBA honoree, 40, remains one of the league's best scorers and passers. But he's a major injury risk (he's hurt right now with a sciatica issue on his right side, for instance), and feels a bit superfluous alongside the 26-year-old Doncic and the 27-year-old Austin Reaves.
James, on an expiring $52.6 million deal after he failed to come to terms with Los Angeles on a new contract last summer, would certainly still have major trade value on the open market for contenders and pseudo-contenders.
But, armed with a no-trade clause, the four-time league MVP will have final say over where he'd play next.
Cleveland and New York
Two teams that would make the most sense, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, are both hard-capped above the league's punitive second luxury tax apron. But both have the movable contracts available to make other deals and free up room under that second apron.
A James-for-Karl-Anthony Towns deal would work financially — but, again, the Knicks would need to make other moves before they could make that happen. For Cleveland (again, after some other moves), flipping James and some trade flotsam for the contracts of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen could be intriguing on both sides.
Houston
The Houston Rockets, in need of some playmaking after starting point guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL just a month ahead of the 2025-26 season, have the kind of young pieces and draft equity that could hold some appeal to Los Angeles.
Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks, of course, are fielding most of the roster that Doncic helped take to the 2024 NBA Finals. James has been linked to Dallas for years, and could be a fun fit next to Davis and Kyrie Irving — both of whom he won championships with in the past — and Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks have plenty of young rim-rolling, athletic centers to pair with Doncic.
Others
Bringing back perimeter defense to fit around Doncic, too, is imperative. James could be a fascinating fit to guide a young, developing squad like, say, the Orlando Magic.
