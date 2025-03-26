LeBron James’ Podcast Returns With Former Lakers Guard as Co-Host
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a good team in JJ Redick's first year as a head coach. They have done a good job of playing exactly the way that Redick envisions.
While he was just an analyst with ESPN, he created the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James. The two have been friends for a while, and it was a good outlet for both of them to get deep in the weeds about basketball.
Now, Redick is James' coach. The podcast doesn't make sense for them to do, and they haven't been doing it all year long.
It would have been weird for a coach and one of the guys he coaches to continue to do a podcast together. It was smart for them to stop doing it together.
That doesn't mean that the podcast is over. In fact, James has found a new co-host to join him in the podcast and talk all things basketball with him.
James will be joined by former Laker guard Steve Nash. Nash also used to coach the Brooklyn Nets and won two MVPs with the Phoenix Suns.
Nash is one of the most brilliant basketball minds that the NBA has ever seen. He sees the game in a way that very few other players do.
Pairing him with James for a basketball-centric podcast will be great for the diehard hoops fan. They both love talking X's and O's when it comes to the game of basketball.
Nash wasn't able to do much as a Lakers player because of back issues. It was an unfortunate end to his playing career that put him in the Hall of Fame.
James is going to be more focused on getting ready for the playoffs than he will on getting ready for relaunching this podcast. That's the most important thing for James at this point in his career.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.
