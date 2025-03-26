NBA Insider Predicts LeBron James Will Leave Lakers Soon
Would 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James really depart Los Angeles after seven seasons in Tinseltown?
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report posits that, among the Lakers' top free agents or possible free agents heading into the summer, the four-time league MVP could be the likeliest player to depart.
The group also includes newly-acquired 3-and-D reserve small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has a $15.4 million player option for 2025-26. James himself has a $52.6 million player optoin for next year.
Starting L.A. center Jaxson Hayes, who has been looking surprisingly solid as the team's de facto starting five, is currently on a veteran's minimum deal. If the Lakers have a deep playoff run, the 7-footer out of Texas seems likely to earn a major markup in free agency this summer.
"Upon trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, it seemed like the LeBron James era might be coming to a close for the Los Angeles Lakers," Pincus noted. "Instead, James and Doncic have developed instant on-court chemistry together. The younger star may help prolong James' already historic 22-year career."
2025-26 would represent James' record-breaking 23rd season in the league, and given how great he's performed this year, it seems unlikely he would actually decline the option and hang up his sneakers for good.
More likely than not, as Pincus observes, James could opt out of the contract and decide to return to Los Angeles on another one-plus-one deal (i.e. another two-year contract where the first season is fully guaranteed and the second is a player option).
Clubs like the lowly-but-athletic Brooklyn Nets or the ascendant Detroit Pistons could theoretically carve out enough cap space to offer James a new maximum deal. Or he could take a discount and join a more established contender. The 57-14 Cleveland Cavaliers have All-Stars playing at every position but small forward, after all...
As Pincus notes, "it's a stretch" to project that James would depart for Brooklyn, Detroit, or anywhere else — but he thinks James joining another club this summer is likelier than Hayes departing or Finney-Smith declining his option. In fairness, it seems unlikely Finney-Smith will fetch more money on the open market.
James remains one of the most brilliant offensive players in the league.
In 60 healthy games for the 43-28 Lakers, the 6-foot-9 pro is averaging 24.9 points on .516/.381/.766 shooting splits, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
