Lakers' LeBron James Talks Controversial JJ Redick Playoff Decision
Game 2 of what would have been the Los Angeles Lakers' second matchup, against a Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors squad, is mere hours away from tipping off on Thursday.
But L.A. isn't playing LeBron James' longtime playoff nemesis. Instead, the Minnesota Timberwolves have drawn that assignment, having knocked the Lakers out of the first round of the playoffs in five brutal games.
Minnesota trails the Warriors 1-0, after falling 99-88 in Game 1 thanks to Jimmy Butler's near-triple double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, plus another heroic shooting night from Buddy Hield and some stellar defense from Draymond Green and Butler.
Things really began to crumble for the Lakers in Game 4 against Minnesota. With L.A. in danger of falling into a 3-1 hole, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick made the wrong kind of NBA history.
The first-year coach didn't make a single substitution throughout the contest's second half, exhausting All-Stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic down the stretch. Star shooting guard Austin Reaves, small forward Rui Hachimura, and 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith also played all 24 minutes of the half.
Los Angeles fell just short, 116-113. A gassed James couldn't make a bucket down the stretch, going 0-for-2 in the fourth quarter.
Redick previously defended his decision to exclusively play that quintet in the second half of Game 4 during a practice presser, per NBA insider Lauren A. Jones.
"I spoke to everyone yesterday [during Game 4]," Redick said. "They all understood it. There was no issue with that."
On his podcast "Mind The Game" (which Redick had initially co-hosted before taking on the Lakers gig), James told new co-host Steve Nash that L.A.'s roster supported the move.
"None of us questioned JJ and the coaching staff for what happened," James said. "Obviously Gabe [Vincent] and Vando [Jarred Vanderbilt], guys that have given us so many great minutes, they definitely felt a way [about the decision] because they're competitors. S---, we all feel like we can get in and we can make a moment happen."
It didn't work out, and there may be a reason no coach had done that in NBA postseason history before.
"JJ told us it wasn't a decision that was based on guys not being able to do the job, it was his decision based on the feeling of the game and the momentum of the game. None of us looked at him or the coaching staff any way for the decision that he made," James asserted. "S---, it was our fault that we didn't come through."
