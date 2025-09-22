Lakers Legend James Worthy Compares Marcus Smart Deal to Championship Vet Signing From 1999
Every Championship squad needs a battle-tested veteran that will bring an edginess to the court.
This same player will always provide energy, on-court leadership, and the gritty nature to help spur their team onto excellence on and off the court.
James Worthy knows all about this premise. The three-time NBA Champion was a key cog in the 'Showtime' era for the Los Angeles Lakers. Though he was a star player himself, the Hall of Famer can recognize the value in what a defensive-minded role player brings to the table and how impacful that element can be to the entire team.
More news: Pau Gasol Sends Message to Luka Doncic on Lakers Future
Appearing as a guest on popular Los Angeles radio program the Mason & Ireland Show (featuring Steve Mason and Lakers radio announcer John Ireland), Worthy was asked about several different Lakers-centric topics.
The decorated Hall of Famer spoke about the roster as a whole, and made a very interesting comparison between offseason acquisition Marcus Smart and another former Lakers guard from a past title team.
"I remember when Phil Jackson brought Ron Harper here," Worthy said. "Ron could still play but more importantly he was really good in the locker room. Now you bring in Marcus Smart, who can still play defense, [is] savvy."
More news: Lakers' West Rival Interested in Austin Reaves in Potential Free Agency
There are some natural parallels between both players. Harper had title experience from his days in Chicago. Smart has a considerable amount of playoff experience from his time with the Boston Celtics. Harper was a combo guard with a strong base and quick hands (as is Smart).
Perhaps more than anything there's a real need for a player with Smart's profile. He can guard multiple positions on the floor with excellent ability. Various analytic breakdowns bore this out both historically as well as last year.
Was Smart... A Smart Signing?
After what was a rather tumultuous last two seasons, Smart is now in a far more stable situation. He'll get to play alongside two future Hall of Famers, and also be the expected point man as the head of the team's defense.
There's a hope that Smart's energy and effort on that end of the floor can rub off on the rest of his teammates. He'll certainly get plenty of chances to make his mark on the squad.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.