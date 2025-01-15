Lakers Lose Out on Top Trade Target to West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost out on one of their top trade targets.
The Phoenix Suns have acquired one of the top available centers, Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Sources said Richards is heading to Phoenix and acquiring Denver's 2025 second-round pick from Charlotte. In the Richards-Josh Okogie swap, Denver will receive 2026 and 2031 seconds, plus the Suns' 2031 second.
According to ESPN Research, he’s shot 65 percent from the field over the last four seasons, fifth-best in the NBA during that span (minimum 800 attempts).
The Lakers were linked to Richards prior to this trade as they seek additional frontcourt help. L.A. will now seek another route for big man help if they choose to pursue that path.
The hypothetical addition of Richards would have been incredible for the Lakers. Richards is quietly having a breakout season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while providing a consistent interior presence on both ends of the floor.
At 27 years old, Richards would have offered a cost-effective solution to the Lakers’ need for frontcourt depth.
His contract is super friendly as he is under contract for $5 million annually through the next two seasons. He would have been an ideal player to alleviate the wear and tear on Anthony Davis.
Adding Richards would have bolstered the Lakers’ paint presence and given Davis the support he needs to stay fresh throughout a grueling season.
This is a big boost for the Suns, who rank last in NBA points from their starting center, as they have received much-needed help at that position.
The Hornets are not in a win-now scenario as they have accumulated significant draft capital over the last year, acquiring two first-round picks and eight second-round picks in trades since January 2024.
Richards is expected to start for the Suns, who have primarily played Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro in recent weeks.
Nurkic is currently sidelined due to the flu, but was moved to the bench for back-to-back games on Jan. 6-7 before being taken out of Phoenix's rotation completely.
Although the Lakers lost out on one of their top targets, there are plenty of other options. L.A. can trade for as they are expected to make another trade by the deadline.
