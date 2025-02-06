Lakers Lose Out on Top Trade Target to West Rival
Los Angeles whiffed on a big trade target.
Prior to reportedly acquiring high-upside ex-Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for the veteran center they had been linked to the most since the start of the season (pre-Luka Doncic deal, anyway).
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Washington Wizards are offloading backup center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and a pair of second round draft picks.
