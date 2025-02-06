All Lakers

Lakers Lose Out on Top Trade Target to West Rival

Los Angeles whiffed on a big trade target.

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the shorts of forward LeBron James (23) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Prior to reportedly acquiring high-upside ex-Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for the veteran center they had been linked to the most since the start of the season (pre-Luka Doncic deal, anyway).

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Washington Wizards are offloading backup center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and a pair of second round draft picks.

This story will be updated...

