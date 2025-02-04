Lakers' Rob Pelinka Reveals Trade Plans to Improve Roster for 'JJ Redick's Vision'
After making one of the most "seismic" trades in the history of the league, by his own admission, in acquiring five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers team president and general manager Rob Pelinka acknowledged that his team was likely not done dealmaking ahead of Thursday's impending trade deadline.
In shipping out 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as the outgoing centerpiece of the deal for Doncic (L.A. also ditched starting shooting guard Max Christie, a 2029 first round pick, a 2025 second and little-used point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino), it became abundantly clear that the Lakers now need some center reinforcements.
The Lakers did bring back power forward/center Maxi Kleber and power forward Markieff Morris in the deal. Of those two players, only Kleber had been a part of the Mavericks' rotation. Morris, of course, won a title as a key bench player for L.A., but that was five years ago and he is now more of a locker room presence and practice body.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Pelinka has conceded that L.A. needs to add another big man to replace Davis to some extent. He spoke of trying to adhere to first-year head coach JJ Redick's overall philosophy and vision for team-building in trying to find a trade fit, while suggesting that the market for centers this year was "dry" — which does not seem particularly honest.
“We know that our roster has continued work to do to be complete," Pelinka said. "We’re going to build a roster that fits JJ Redick’s basketball philosophy."
Redick, a sharpshooter in his playing days, seems to value lob threats and offensive flexibility.
"We know we have a need for a big," Pelinka said. "The market for a big … is very dry.”
Pelinka added that he has an interest in finding someone who could serve as a mobile lob threat with some "versatility," presumably meaning a jump shot.
Players like Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers and Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards are fairly cost-effective and can likely be had for minimal future draft equity. L.A. could also look to float Austin Reaves and its 2031 first for more highly-regarded centers like the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, the Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler (although he's on a rookie-scale deal, so Utah would need to include another contract in a Reaves deal), or the Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton.
