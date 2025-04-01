Lakers' Luka Doncic Clarifies the Condition of His Elbow
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic provided an update on the condition of his elbow after Monday night's win over the Houston Rockets.
Doncic was asked about his elbow, and he said it felt terrible; however, he did say he would feel better in 'two days' for the Lakers' next game.
The 26-year-old superstar fell on his elbow in the first half, which seemed to bother him. Doncic was seen shaking it off after he fell to the floor and was on his way to the free-throw line.
Doncic was spotted wearing an arm sleeve for a bit before he took it off for the second half. The Lakers guard fell on that same elbow in the second half and was also seen shaking it.
His elbow clearly bothered him, which seemed to be the reason why he came up short on his shots despite it being his left elbow. Doncic did not have the best of games, although he was tied with Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith for 20 points.
Doncic shot 6-of-16 from the field and 1-of-7 from three, along with six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action.
The Lakers needed every single one of Doncic's 20 points as they were in a slugfest with the Rockets. It was a much-needed win for the Lakers if they want any shot at the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference when all is said and done.
Los Angeles now has seven games left in the season. Nonetheless, L.A. has the toughest remaining schedule. They will play the Oklahoma City Thunder twice, the Rockets for one more matchup, and the Golden State Warriors, who they will play for their next game.
Those four games are crucial and will tell us a lot about what type of team they are. The Lakers will need 100 percent from Doncic if they want any shot at winning these games. Luckily, for the Lakers and Doncic, this injury doesn't seem to be a big deal.
The Lakers will now have two days off after enduring a gauntlet of a schedule, not only with the opponents but also with the back-to-backs.
Doncic and the Lakers will look to not only get into the playoffs on the right foot but also remain healthy.
