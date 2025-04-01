NBA Insider Links Lakers to High-Scoring Veteran Guard in Summer Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be active this offseason when it comes to improving their roster. Even though they are still a contender to win the title this year, they can be better.
While their offense is already one of the best in the league now that they acquired Luka Doncic, it can always be better. Having an even better offense would mean that they don't have to worry as much about their defense.
LeBron James likely only has a couple of years left in the league. The Lakers need to bring in whoever they think can help him get one last title.
One NBA insider has linked the Lakers to someone that hasn't been on their radar. That player is Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has listed Simons as someone the Lakers could trade for. He would be a shooting guard while Doncic runs the show as a point guard.
"While it's certainly a long shot, another team mentioned as a possible landing spot for Simons if the Blazers were to look to trade him is the Lakers, sources said,” said Siegel.
“The idea of Simons playing off Doncic certainly makes sense. He is a solid three-point shooting weapon who can play on or off the ball, creating a strong scoring duo for the future with Luka. Head coach JJ Redick has also spoken very highly in the past of Simons' potential and skill.”
Simons' three-point shooting is something that intrigues the Lakers. Having him on the court with Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves would make them extremely hard to stop on offense.
Of course, that lineup on the court doesn't lend much defense. That would mean that they would need to get a center who can help protect the rim and make up for the defensive mistakes on the perimeter.
Los Angeles will likely be active this summer in both the trade market and in free agency. They still have a couple of holes that they would like to fill on the roster.
JJ Redick has been very complimentary in the past of what Simons does on the court. His ability to get hot from deep is something that any team would love to have.
Los Angeles would likely have to attach at least one first-round pick in a trade to the Blazers in order to land Simons. The Trail Blazers are interested in draft capital to help their rebuild.
