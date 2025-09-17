Lakers’ Luka Doncic Could Leave NBA Before Basketball Career is Over
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter this season led by their newest superstar guard, Luka Doncic.
More news: Top 3 Lakers Likely to Be Traded This Season
Doncic will enter his first full season in the purple and gold, and the excitement is palpable. The 26-year-old is set to lead the Lakers for the next decade, but will certainly be with the team for the next three seasons after signing a massive contract deal in August.
The expectation is that Doncic will remain with the Lakers for the rest of his career. However, it appears that Doncic has other plans in mind towards the tail end of his career.
The five-time All-Star discussed in an exclusive interview with Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal that he could finish his career with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.
“To play with Real Madrid, you have to be so good,” he says.
But the idea of finishing up there—a storyline the NBA, currently assembling a European league of its own, might love—does that have emotional appeal?
“For sure,” Luka says. “They raised me.”
More news: Lakers Insider Provides Major Update on Andrew Wiggins Trade
Before Doncic became a household name in the NBA, he was a superstar for Real Madrid. He joined their youth academy at the age of 13 and made his senior debut at the age of 16.
When Doncic debuted with the senior squad, he became the youngest player in the club’s history to do so. His stint with Real Madrid was nothing short of remarkable — earning EuroLeague MVP honors, capturing three Liga ACB titles, and securing spots on both the EuroLeague 2010–2020 All-Decade Team and the EuroLeague 25th Anniversary Team.
And that’s not even a quarter of the accolades that Doncic accomplished overseas.
Luka Doncic Will Look to Lead LA to Multiple Titles
Doncic took Real Madrid to the next level, and now he will look to do the same with the Lakers.
The Lakers may not be the favorites to win the title in the upcoming season, but they will always be in the hunt for one as long as Doncic is on the roster.
However, that could all change if the Lakers make a move or two prior to the trade deadline. If LA accomplishes that, Doncic and the Lakers could be the final team standing in June 2026.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.