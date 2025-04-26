Lakers' Luka Doncic Dealing With Significant Illness
Five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic has been playing through a concerning mystery illness during L.A.'s ongoing Game 3 clash, on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
ESPN's Lisa Salters initially reported the news, which head coach JJ Redick later corroborated in a sidelined interview. Redick suggested that Doncic has been dealing with a stomach bug for the last 24 hours or so.
Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times echoed Redick's sentiment about the timeline for the Doncic illness.
Doncic has not been performing well. He's been putting up a brave face while on the floor, but has clearly been bothered by the illness when on the Lakers' bench.
In 17:23 of action so far, Doncic has scored just five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field (0-of-4 from deep) and 1-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, while also chipping in five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.
In a bit of a surprise for a game against a balanced, defense-first Timberwolves team playing on its home turf, the Lakers have actually looked pretty good without their best player at full strength.
His co-stars, 20-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James and shooting guard Austin Reaves, have stepped up in his absence offensively. James has a game-leading 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, plus five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Reaves, meanwhile, has 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor, four rebounds, an assist and a block. The 6-foot-5 pro had been scoring modestly in the 1-1 series' prior two games, but has gotten the message to step up with Doncic ailing.
Forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura are doing yeoman's work defensively, while reserve guard Gabe Vincent is trying to control perimeter threats at the point of attack.
With 2:12 remaining in the contest's first half, the Lakers currently lead the Timberwolves by a possession, 50-47.
