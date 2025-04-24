Lakers Release Injury Report for Game 3 vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally revealed their injury report ahead of the third matchup in their 1-1 series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In Game 1, the Timberwolves led by as many as 28 points before ultimately winning 117-95, stealing homecourt advantage from the Lakers.
Los Angeles rebounded in a big way in Game 2, with a blitzing defensive scheme that surprised All-NBA superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards. The Lakers held off Minnesota, 94-85.
In that Game 2 victory, five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic scored 31 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the floor and 11-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished out nine dimes, and blocked a shot.
20-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James scored 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, logged 11 rebounds, and passed for seven assists, while also blocking a shot and recording a steal. His defensive effort against Minnesota nearly resembles his Miami Heat-era prime on that side of the court.
Edwards and three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle led Minnesota with 25 and 27 points in the losing effort, respectfully.
The Lakers will be fielding a relatively healthy lineup heading into the Target Center.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, only reserve center/power forward Maxi Kleber is expected to be on the shelf for L.A. on Friday.
While Kleber was still on the Dallas Mavericks in January, the 6-foot-10 big man underwent surgery for a right foot fracture. He has yet to make his L.A. debut.
Kleber was acquired as something of a throw-in for the Lakers' landscape-altering midseason blockbuster trade for Doncic. Los Angeles also re-acquired a former 2020 champion role player, big man Markieff Morris, although he's not a part of the club's rotation.
Los Angeles shipped out 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis (six years Doncic's senior), 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The Lakers also offloaded little-used point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz to the Utah Jazz in order to accommodate the three incoming players. To make that part of the deal work, the Lakers and Mavericks each sent out a 2025 second-round draft pick.
