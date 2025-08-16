Lakers’ Luka Doncic Exits EuroBasket Game With Apparent Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic exited Saturday's EuroBasket match with an apparent injury for Team Slovenia.
More news: Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic Trade to LA
It's unclear if Doncic will return to the court as the injury appeared to be a brutal one.
According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Doncic avoided any serious injury as he was able to walk off on his own to the locker room.
He is back on the bench with his team.
More news: Lakers Legend Set to Be Honored With Statue Ahead of Celtics Game This Season
"Luka Dončić was able to walk to the locker room on his own during a Slovenian game but he was favoring his right leg after a teammate was pushed into him. We'll see if he returns in the second half of this exhibition against Latvia," wrote Woike.
The 26-year-old superstar is currently participating in the 2025 EuroBasket for his home country of Slovenia.
Doncic was phenomenal before the scary injury. At the half, Doncic had recorded 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, while shooting 67 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, without missing a free throw.
Doncic had recently signed a massive deal with the Lakers earlier this month. The five-time All-Star signed a three-year, $165 million contract to remain in LA for the foreseeable future.
More news: Lakers Insider Provides Update on LA’s Pursuit of $87 Million Frontcourt Duo
Doncic is the face of the Lakers, present and future. He is ready to lead the Lakera back to the promised land, and the hope is that this apparent injury is nothing to worry about with the season quickly approaching.
The international superstar is predicted to stay with the Lakers for the rest of his career. In his new contract, Doncic has a player option in the final year in 2028. If he chooses to, he could opt out and be eligible to sign a massive and lucrative, five-year deal worth north of $400 million in 2028.
The likelihood of Doncic signing that deal with the Lakers is high.
The expectation was that Doncic was going to stay in Dallas for the rest of his career. However, after the shocking trade that took place in February, his loyalty has shifted to Los Angeles and for good reason.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.