Lakers Insider Provides Update on LA’s Pursuit of $87 Million Frontcourt Duo
The Los Angeles Lakers have done all they can to build the best possible team without giving up any of their assets, including their draft capital.
The Lakers lost one player to the Houston Rockets, Dorian Finney-Smith, at the start of free agency, but have gained three players, two of whom were off the buyout market.
Los Angeles has been methodical in their approach as they prepare for the summers ahead, specfically the summer of 2027. While that is the case, the Lakers were expected to make a big move this offseason. That hasn't and will likely not happen.
There were a ton of pieces out there that could have made sense for the Lakers, including a potential trade with one of their rivals, the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have pieces that the Lakers could benefit from, including center Robert Williams III.
A trade for Williams is not out of the question; however, a trade also involving Matisse Thybulle to go along with Williams may not be an option.
According to The Athletic's Dan Woike, a trade for LA centering Williams and Thybulle is not likely.
"I have a hard time believing a team that’s so close to the first apron that it can’t currently sign a free agent would gamble on not one, but two guys that have no track record of availability."
The chances of that happening, according to Woike, are not high. However, those two are the types of players who could make the Lakers legitimate title contenders.
The Lakers have had Williams on their radar for what seems like forever. The 27-year-old center is an injury-riddled player, but he is just the type of player the Lakers need.
Williams is a defensive-minded player who can protect the rim better than anybody in the league. He was limited to 20 games this past season and has failed to play more than 61 games in his seven-year career.
Thybulle falls under the same category, at least that was the case last season. The 28-year-old was limited to 15 games this season, but when he is on the court, he is one of the more tenacious defenders in the league.
He's earned two NBA All-Defensive nods while averaging 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
The Lakers could use both Williams and Thybulle, but that seems unlikely as things stand.
