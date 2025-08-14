Lakers Legend Set to Be Honored With Statue Ahead of Celtics Game This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers now know how their 82-game season will pan out.
The 2025-26 season was released on Thursday, and the Lakers are ready to make a memorable one, one that they hope leads them to their 18th title in franchise history.
The Lakers have the superstars to get the job done, and if health is on their side, anything is possible.
The 82-game season is a grind. A lot can and will happen in the season, and one of the many things that will happen this season is the Lakers honoring one of the greatest to ever be part of the organization, champion head coach Pat Riley.
Riley will receive a statue from the Lakers before they get set to face their biggest rivals, the Boston Celtics, on February 22.
The Lakers released a statement on their plans to honor the five-time champion in LA.
The Lakers first announced they'll honor Riley with a statue in November 2024.
A Lakers legend through and through, Riley has served as president and minority owner of the Miami Heat since 1995, but will now be immortalized outside the Lakers’ home arena.
He was a driving force behind the franchise’s 1980s dynasty, winning six championships with the team — four as head coach, one as an assistant, and one as a player.
At 80 years old, Riley’s influence on the game is undeniable. He helped shape the Lakers’ identity, introducing a fast-break offense that revolutionized basketball and made the team one of the most electrifying in the league during the ’80s.
As head coach, Riley compiled a 533-194 (.733) regular-season record and a 102-47 (.685) mark in the playoffs. In all nine seasons at the helm, the Lakers won at least 50 games, including five campaigns of 60 or more.
He was named NBA Coach of the Year in his final season with the team in 1989-90.
Riley’s Lakers tenure alone would be Hall of Fame-worthy, but his lasting impact on basketball and the organizations he’s touched cements his place among the sport’s all-time greats.
Riley's impact on the game and on the Lakers' success in the 1980s has not gone unnoticed, and now an official date has been released to honor a pioneer in the game outside of Crypto.com Arena.
