Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic Trade to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are always considered a free agent destination. They have been for their entire existence, and they likely always will be. It's a spot for star players to go to.
Because of that fact, Lakers fans have thrown around the idea that they could somehow acquire both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, or both, in free agency.
That would mean that the Lakers would have Luka Doncic, Antetokounmpo, and Jokic all on the same team. A Lakers insider addressed the likelihood of something like that happening in the near future.
The Lakers aren't likely to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic
According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, it's unlikely that the Lakers have a realistic shot at bringing either superstar to Los Angeles.
"Do I think either is realistic as a trade target? No, not really. The market would need to be way suppressed by a player saying they would simply walk to the Lakers in free agency so 28 other teams shouldn’t even consider bidding, and still the Lakers’ offer would be thin."
Antetokounmpo has shown the possibility that he would be open to leaving Milwaukee, far more than Jokic has shown any indication of wanting to leave Denver.
There's a better chance that Jokic retires after his current contract is up than there is a chance that he either asks for a trade or decides to leave Denver.
The Los Angeles Lakers have a better shot to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo than Nikola Jokic
Antetokounmpo has a better shot to be a target for the Lakers in either a trade or in free agency. He has said that he wants to stay in Milwaukee as long as they have a shot at winning championships.
If he doesn't believe that the Bucks have a shot to win a title with how they are constructed, the Lakers could try to bring him in via trade.
Adding either of those superstars would make the Lakers a true juggernaut. Unfortunately, it looks like more of a pipe dream than it looks like something that could happen in reality, based on the situation for both players.
