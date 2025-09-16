Lakers’ Luka Doncic Receives MVP Prediction From Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers made the move to trade for Luka Doncic because they believe that he can one day become the best player in the NBA. That day might not be that far away.
Doncic has already proven that he is one of the best offensive players in the league. He can shoot the ball from anywhere on the court, and is one of the best passers in the league, too.
One Hall of Fame player actually believes that he will be putting it all together this season to win MVP. Tim Hardaway believes he will win the award.
Tim Hardaway Believes that Lakers Guard Luka Doncic Will Win MVP This Season
In an interview with Matt Moore of The Action Network, Hardaway spoke glowingly about how good Doncic is.
“He actually should have probably won it one time, but I’m gonna go with Luka Doncic. I think that if he has a really, really good year. If he has a good year like he normally has, and they end up in the upper echelons. 1-4 seed. Right around there. I think he has a really, really, really good chance of winning MVP. “He should have won it probably about two years ago. But he didn’t win it."
Doncic has already shown that he can do pretty much whatever he wants on the offensive end of the floor, and that's something that Hardaway is impressed with.
Tim Hardaway Thinks that Lakers Guard Luka Doncic Still Needs to Improve on Defense
As much as Hardaway likes his offensive game, he believes Doncic needs to be a better defender to truly be one of the best players.
“This is not overseas. This is the NBA. You’re still gonna have to keep your feet in front of people. They are still gonna go at you. Just ’cause you lost weight, they don’t believe that you could play defense now.
Doncic is going to have to prove that not only his conditioning is better, but his effort is better on that end of the court, as well.
After being traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
