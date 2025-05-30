Lakers' Luka Doncic Using Work Ethic Disrespect as Motivation This Offseason: Report
Luka Doncic has had a strange last six months.
No one — not even Doncic — believed he'd play for any other team than the Dallas Mavericks. He was supposed to follow Dirk Nowitzki as the next European star to play their entire career with the Mavs, and in the process bring a title to their adoptive city.
This didn't come to fruition as Doncic was shockingly dealt out of nowhere to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that sent shockwaves across the league. Suddenly, anonymous stories were coming out (presumably in the realm of damage control) where Doncic was being criticized for his alleged inability to stay in shape, which may have led to nagging injuries.
When the Lakers got bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, more of the same narrative was being thrown around. Memes constantly compared Doncic to out-of-shape celebrities, and there's a reality present where Doncic has been soaking up all of the disrespect.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times recently did a newsletter where he riffed on the team ahead of what should be a fascinating offseason. Naturally, Doncic's conditioning came up. Woike dropped a nugget that may tell the story of a player ready to come in and be highly motivated next season.
"Without trying to gauge whether Doncic is in awesome shape or in a flattering T-shirt, I will say this: There were people in his camp who felt as though he was in store for a big offseason because of the humiliation he felt in the discussions about his work ethic and conditioning after he was traded from Dallas."
Doncic has done everything right when it comes to ingratiating himself with the Lakers' passionate fan base. He's already thrown himself into several charity efforts, donated money for wildfire victims, and even paid to refurbish a prominent Kobe Bryant mural.
Remember, this is a guy who had made five straight All-Star appearances before the age of 26. Many believed him to be one of the top five players in all of basketball.
Doncic is only 26, and the competitive nature he's demonstrated since coming into the league has not flamed out in any circumstance.
The rest of the league should be on high alert. A motivated and healthy Doncic can take any team and make them a contender. When throwing in LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and whomever else LA gets this offseason at the center spot, the Lakers are primed to be a very tough out next season.
More Lakers news: Lakers Have Perfect Free Agent Target in Playoff Star
Paul Pierce Says Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Bigger Issue Than Weight
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.