Paul Pierce Says Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Bigger Issue Than Weight
NBA Hall of Fame former and Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, now a commentator for Fox Sports, recently weighed in on five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's biggest problem.
And it's not his weight, posited Pierce.
Speaking on Fox Sports' "Speak," Pierce suggested that Doncic's fitness isn't the top problem that will hold him back from winning it all.
“I don’t know, the guy averages 30-8-8, and we’re talking about his weight. Let’s talk about his mentality on defense. I feel like that’s the issue,” Pierce said. “Defense is a mentality, rebounds and the effort stuff, that’s a mentality.”
After being traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks in a midseason blockbuster deal, the 6-foot-6 pro was on the shelf for a few weeks with a calf injury.
When he eventually suited up for Los Angeles, Doncic did indeed put up solid numbers. Across 28 healthy contests for the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points on .438/.379/.791 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals a night for the 50-32 Lakers,
“It has nothing to do with his weight, as far as his production, he’s one of the most productive players [All-NBA First Team] every single year, so don’t make this a weight thing and try and throw us off the subject," Pierce said.
Doncic is known to be something of a sieve on that end of the hardwood. 21-time All-NBA Lakers forward LeBron James and starting guard Austin Reaves, L.A.'s second- and third-best players, are also defensively challenged, ball-dominant scorers. The club struggled to contain the Minnesota Timberwolves' wings in a five-game first-round playoff series defeat.
“He needs to learn how to play some damn defense and not get isolated and picked on, that’s the issue with him,” Pierce opined.
