Lakers Make Another Major Roster Move Amid Marcus Smart Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Jordan Goodwin, according to Shams Charania, in a move to clear up cap space for the arrival of Marcus Smart.
Goodwin had a $2.3 million contract for the upcoming season, and the Lakers are set to pay a $25,000 fee for waiving the guard.
This move allows for the team to remain below the first apron while getting the signing of Smart over the line.
Smart signed a two-year deal with the Lakers worth $11 million, though the second year is a player option for the 31-year-old.
