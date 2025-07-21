All Lakers

Lakers Make Another Major Roster Move Amid Marcus Smart Signing

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) steals the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as center Christian Koloko (10) and guard Jordan Goodwin (30) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) steals the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as center Christian Koloko (10) and guard Jordan Goodwin (30) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Jordan Goodwin, according to Shams Charania, in a move to clear up cap space for the arrival of Marcus Smart.

Goodwin had a $2.3 million contract for the upcoming season, and the Lakers are set to pay a $25,000 fee for waiving the guard.

This move allows for the team to remain below the first apron while getting the signing of Smart over the line.

Smart signed a two-year deal with the Lakers worth $11 million, though the second year is a player option for the 31-year-old.

