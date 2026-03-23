Lakers-Pistons Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Maxi Kleber Update

Following the team’s ninth straight win, the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting comfortably in third place in the Western Conference with 11 games left on the regular-season schedule.

Even though the Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, the storied franchise could be without some key role players heading into Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Maxi Kleber Listed as Questionable vs. Pistons

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lakers might have to get by without Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura, who popped on the team’s injury report on Sunday. Maxi Kleber, however, is trending in the right direction, as he’s been upgraded to questionable after missing the last seven games due to a lumbar strain.

Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber are all QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Detroit pic.twitter.com/NqeJV4v0Uy — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 22, 2026

Obviously, the biggest concern is Smart and Hachimura, who have been pivotal to the team’s success this season. Smart has been the backbone of an improving defense, while Hachimura has been one of the most consistent players on the squad coming off the bench after adjusting to a new role as the team’s sixth man.

Smart has been a bit banged up as of late, which has a lot to do with his style of play, as he constantly diving on the floor and being one of the most physical players on the floor night in and night out. The veteran suffered what looked like a groin injury during Saturday's game against the Magic. He went to the locker room to get checked out, but got the area wrapped up and returned to the floor.

As for the ankle soreness, that may be something that was aggravated in the win in Orlando, but played through the pain.

Hachimura, however, has been relatively healthy throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, playing in 59 games up to this point. The last time he missed a game was a two-game stretch on the road back in late February, missing matchups against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

The calf soreness Hachimura is currently dealing with might have been bothering him during Saturday's game, as he only played 15 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, one rebound and a block, which is very uncharacteristic of the veteran forward.

If Smart and Hachimura are ultimately ruled out, the Lakers will likely turn to Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia to help pick up the slack against the Pistons.

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