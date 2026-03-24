LeBron James’ Lakers Future Takes Surprising Turn Amid Contract Uncertainty

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is headed into another pivotal offseason after the 2025-26 campaign, with questions about his NBA future.

Through much of this season, the growing expectations around James were that he would play elsewhere if he wanted to extend his illustrious career to a 24th campaign.

However, the sense around the 41-year-old is taking a much different tone, as he may be willing to consider playing for less money to stay with the Lakers.

LeBron James’ Lakers Future Takes Unexpected Turn After Insider’s Telling Update

Ramona:



"The sense I have is that this idea of playing for $50M anywhere is probably gone but if (Lebron) is willing to play for less, if that fits with what (the Lakers) are trying to do, I think that door is open" pic.twitter.com/ePVU76wKQo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 23, 2026

Longtime NBA insider Ramona Shelburne of ESPN voiced that the four-time NBA champion could envision a future with Los Angeles next season on a more team-friendly contract.

“The sense I have is that this idea of playing for $50 million anywhere is probably gone,” Shelburne said. “But if he is willing to play for less, if that fits with what (the Lakers) are trying to do, I think that door is open.”

All of this hinges on James’ willingness to play on a lower salary, as the Lakers are likely hesitant to pay him anywhere near his $52.6 million salary for this season.

Los Angeles wants to build the best roster around its franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic, to maximize his prime years. James is no longer the centerpiece, but still a substantial factor that can heavily impact games.

General manager Rob Pelinka has repeatedly expressed a desire to continue the partnership with James if that scenario presents itself.

Rob Pelinka on LeBron's future with the Lakers

"We would love if LeBron's story would be to retire as a Laker" 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SrSKUHT2gA — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) September 25, 2025

The question is whether it will, and that comes down to the star forward being willing to take a considerable pay cut so the front office can fill out the rest of the team to best fit around Doncic and, likely, Austin Reaves, who is set to become a free agent this upcoming summer.

The Lakers have a clear vision of their backcourt, and James can remain a part of that core group for at least another season at the right price.

Shelburne’s remarks also underline that other teams won’t be lining up to offer James a salary north of or near $50 million. That alone could significantly sway him to consider remaining with Los Angeles, as he already knows where he fits into the mix alongside Doncic and Reaves.

On top of that, the increased salary cap space the Lakers would have if he returned at a far lower salary would go a long way in allowing the team to build a more balanced roster that could contend for an NBA title.

The scenario lies there ahead of James; it’s all dependent on him taking that path.